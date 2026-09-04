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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rural development, farmer welfare CM’s priorities: Bittu

Rural development, farmer welfare CM’s priorities: Bittu

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:23 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Sunil Sharma Bittu addresses public grievances at Amned village.
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Rural development and farmer welfare are the priorities of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and there is no dearth of funds for infrastructure development in rural areas, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, political adviser to the Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering at Amned village in the Hamirpur Assembly constituency

on Thursday.

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Bittu said that the state government had initiated development works worth over Rs 2,000 crore in Hamirpur district, including the construction of a medical college campus at Jol Sappar, bus stand at Hamirpur, tourism hotel and sports complex at Nadaun and the widening and strengthening a number of roads. He added that all village roads would be paved and retaining walls would be constructed, wherever necessary, to protect houses threatened by landslides. He asserted that land would also be made available for village Mahila Mandal buildings.

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Bittu said that the Chief Minister had launched several schemes for the welfare of weaker sections of society. He added that eligible people should avail of the benefits of these schemes.

He said that the Chief Minister had also announced major projects, including a nursing college, dental college, dedicated science college and a heliport, for Hamirpur district. Besides, state-level offices of various departments, boards and corporations had been shifted to Hamirpur, thereby boosting the all-round development of the district.

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Ealier, Bittu listened to the grievances of people and assured them that he would take up their demands with the Chief Minister for approval.

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