Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh presides over Independence Day event in Mandi

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Seri Manch, Mandi, where Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh presided over the district-level function. He unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took the salute from contingents of the police, Home Guards, NCC, NSS and Scouts and Guides.

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Earlier, the minister paid floral tributes at Shaheed Memorial at Indira Market and garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, remembering freedom fighters and martyrs.

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Addressing the gathering, Singh highlighted the government’s initiatives aimed at strengthening the rural economy. He said the Green Panchayat Programme envisages 500-kW ground-mounted solar power projects in panchayats, with 25 per cent of the income earmarked for the welfare of orphaned children and widows.

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He said the Himachal Pradesh Pasture Policy-2026, backed by a Rs 300-crore programme, is expected to benefit more than 40,000 families. He also highlighted enhanced milk procurement prices, support prices for naturally farmed produce and initiatives under the HP SHIVA horticulture project.

The minister said Rs 517 crore was being spent on development works in Mandi district during the current financial year. He also launched the “Apna Pustakalaya-Adhyayan Kaksh” initiative, under which study rooms are being established in 55 de-notified school buildings.

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A pledge against drug abuse was administered during the function. Cultural performances, documentaries and video songs added colour to the celebrations. Outstanding individuals, institutions, parade contingents and cultural teams were also felicitated.

Independence Day celebrated in the Mandi court complex, where District and Sessions Judge Paras Doger unfurled the national flag.

DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi, celebrated Independence Day with great patriotic fervour and enthusiasm at the Main School Building at Jawahar Nagar Mandi. The event was graced by KS Guleria, Principal, DAV Centenary Public School and ARO, HP Zone-C, Mandi, as the Chief Guest, and Vandna Guleria as the Guest of Honour.

DAV Public School BSL Pandoh celebrated Independence Day with great patriotic fervour and cultural splendour. The programme was honoured by Kashmir Singh Thakur, Deputy Chief Engineer BBMB, along with BBMB officials, Principal Vandana Kapur, teachers, parents, and students.

In Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, presided over the district-level Independence Day celebration. He unfurled the national flag and took salute of the march past.