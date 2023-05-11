Rural Olympiad likely in Sept-Oct: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 10

The government is planning to conduct a Rural Olympiad for the youth of the state in September or October this year. Besides offering an additional platform to the youth to showcase their sports skills, the meet will help keep them away from drugs, said Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh here today.

He said, “The idea behind organising the meet is to ensure our youth stay away from drugs. Also, many youth got mental issues due to Covid and the event will help them recover. It will also keep them physically as well as mentally fit.”

The minister said that a detailed framework for the event was being worked out with the help of the Sports Department. “Besides cricket, we will try and include a maximum number of sports in the event, particularly rural sports like kabaddi, volleyball and kho-kho,” he added.

He said that around 40,000 youth were expected to participate in the Olympiad. “We will have 20,000 sportspersons each in the men and women categories,” he added.

Director, Sports, Rajiv Kumar said that the proposed cut-off age for sportspersons was 29 years. “Initially, the event will be conducted at the block level. Once it takes off, it will gradually be taken to the panchayat level as well. Sports associations, too, will be involved in some capacity in organising the event,” he added.