Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rural, tribal development gets push in Kinnaur with Rs 28.49 crore projects

Rural, tribal development gets push in Kinnaur with Rs 28.49 crore projects

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:29 AM Nov 17, 2025 IST
Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi inaugurates a new sewerage scheme at Gram Panchayat Ribba in Kinnaur district.
Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today laid foundation stones and inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 28.49 crore in Ribba Gram Panchayat, Kinnaur district, underlining the state government’s focus on education, health, and rural economy, particularly in tribal areas. He said the initiatives aim to improve the economic conditions of residents in remote regions and connect them with modern facilities.

Negi inaugurated a library, senior citizens’ room and music recording room costing Rs 1.88 crore at the Rajiv Seva Kendra. He also opened the newly built postmortem room at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ribba.

The minister laid the foundation stone for a sewerage scheme costing Rs 20.75 crore, a sports stadium at Rs 15 lakh, a bus stand with parking facilities, and multiple roads: Holding to Mollam Chosten (Rs 1.88 crore), Paranka to Kurpo (Rs 1.43 crore) and Paranka to Darangden (Rs 2.04 crore).

Negi said the PHC in Ribba would be strengthened, while specialist doctors have already been deployed at the Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo to ensure quality healthcare at locals’ doorstep. He added that under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, land ownership rights are being granted to deprived and economically weaker sections in Kinnaur.

Earlier, Negi attended the annual prize distribution ceremony of SD Public Senior Secondary School in Reckong Peo as chief guest. He said education extends beyond textbooks and forms the foundation of personality development, discipline, sensitivity and social responsibility.

Praising the school, he said it balances academics with sports and physical development, enabling students to grow into well-rounded individuals capable of facing today’s challenges.

