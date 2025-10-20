DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rural women shine at Himachal’s taste festival

Culinary showcase in Dharamsala celebrates local cuisine, entrepreneurship

Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 03:46 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
A recipe competition, featuring creatively presented traditional fare, added further colour to the event.
The aroma of Himachal Pradesh’s traditional cuisine mingled with the entrepreneurial spirit of rural women at the Rural Taste Festival, organised by the Kangra District Administration at Dadi Mela Ground, Dharamsala.

The event was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vinay Kumar, while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa presided over the closing ceremony. Both officials visited stalls set up by women’s self-help groups (SHGs), interacted with participants and lauded their efforts. DC Bairwa said Himachal Pradesh is known not only for its natural beauty but also for its rich culinary traditions and the role of rural women in promoting sustainable livelihoods.

“The Rural Taste Festival is an inspiring example of cooperation between the administration, community, and self-help groups,” he said. “Such events not only help preserve the diversity of local cuisine but also economically empower women.” He added that similar events would be organised on a larger scale to create sustainable markets and training opportunities for SHGs.

ADC Vinay Kumar emphasised that rural areas were rich in talent and innovation, which only needed the right platform to be recognised.

“This festival is not just a culinary event, but a celebration of our culture, traditions, and the resilience of rural women,” he remarked.

Self-help groups from across Kangra district showcased a wide array of local dishes and products. Recipes made from nutritious grains such as ‘mandua’ (finger millet), ‘kangni’ (foxtail millet) and buckwheat attracted visitors keen to sample a blend of health and heritage. Women managed the entire process — from cooking and presentation to sales — while visitors enthusiastically purchased the homemade delicacies.

A recipe competition added further colour to the event. Jai Gaura SHG from Nagarota Bagwan won first prize, followed by Akansha SHG and Jai Durga SHG, both from Dharamsala, who secured second and third place, respectively.

