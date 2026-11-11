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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rush of passengers at Una bus stand as festive holidays end

Rush of passengers at Una bus stand as festive holidays end

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:29 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Passengers rush up to secure seats at the ticket counter in Una bus stand on Tuesday.
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With the festive season drawing to a close after Bhai Dooj on Tuesday, a heavy rush of passengers was witnessed at the Una bus stand, with most of them comprising working youth and students returning to their workplaces and educational institutions.

The Una depot of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) pressed 10 special buses into service to avoid inconvenience to passengers. Most of these buses were deployed on the Chandigarh and Baddi-Nalagarh routes.

Ananya, a resident of Una who studies at Chandigarh University, said she had waited for over an hour but managed to get a seat through a ticket purchased at the counter.

Vippan, a software engineer working in Mohali, said he and his friends from Gagret had reached the Una bus stand by a local bus. They were pleased to see that special buses had been pressed into service to manage the rush, he added.

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