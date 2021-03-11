Rushdie's Solan villa lies neglected

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 13

Indian-origin British writer Salman Rushdie’s house, Anees Villa, at Solan — which was gifted to him on his 21st birthday in 1969 by his father — presents a picture of neglect today.

The property originally belonged to his grandfather Muhammed Ulladin.

The family of Byasa Devi has been looking after the house since 1998. “We had been paid a salary by Salman Rushdie’s attorney for several years but for the last six to seven years, no money has been received,” said Devi.

She said in the absence of any funds, the house, which was in a poor state, could not be repaired or maintained properly.

The once-manicured lawn now presents a shabby picture with overgrown grass dominating the property. The well-painted roof exhibits the signs of ruin as the palatial British-era house has neither been painted, nor repaired for years.

Rushdie last visited Solan in 2000, when he went around the house trying to rediscover his childhood memories.

He had later announced from London that he would convert Anees Villa into writers’ retreat. The plan, however, did not take off and he did not visit the place again.

The state government had used to pay a rent of Rs 2,208 for many years as several government offices were housed there. In 1983, the government stopped paying the rent, declared it an anonymous property and transferred it to the Revenue Department. In 1992, Salman Rushdie put forth his claim on the property in the High Court.

In November 1995, the title of the property went in favour of Maulvi Anees Ahmed, Rushdie’s father.

It took the noted writer another review petition for claiming exclusive rights over the villa on the basis of a gift deed with him.

Then Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Baldi passed an order and granted the property to Rushdie on November 15, 1997, and with that the writer became the legal owner of Anees Villa.

Built in 1927, Anees Villa served as a hostel for a local school in the 1950s and then had remained unoccupied for some years. Till 1951, it was a registered property of his father. It was declared evacuee property by the government.

After it was restored to Rushdie, the district administration had provided telephone and water connections to the villa as goodwill gesture.

Shammi Ahluwalia, a town resident, recalls how the Booker Prize-winning author had visited this house in 2000 for the last time and prior to that, he had paid a visit some years ago when he had come at night and left before sunrise. It housed the office of the District Education Officer in 1980s, he said.