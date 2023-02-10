Russian national found hanging in his room at a homestay in Manali

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 10

A Russian national, Nykita krylov, was found hanging in his room at a homestay in Jagatsukh area of Manali on Friday. He had been staying at the homestay since January 31.

The police took his body into possession and sent for a postmortem.

Ruling out any foul play in the incident, Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said the Russian Embassy would be informed about the incident.