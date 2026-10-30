Russian paraglider pilot hurt in Mandi crash

A 41-year-old Russian paraglider pilot, Kesniia Lubenko, was injured after her paraglider crashed at Phuladhar near Jhattingri in Padhar subdivision of Mandi district on Thursday.

According to information, Lubenko had taken off from Bir-Billing in Kangra district. Around 3 pm, she reportedly lost control of her paraglider amid strong wind gusts, resulting in the crash. She sustained a fracture in her right leg.

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Following the incident, she was taken by taxi to Jhattingri and subsequently shifted to the Civil Hospital, Jogindernagar, in an ambulance operated by the 108 emergency service.

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She was later referred to Vivekanand Medical Institute in Palampur, Kangra district, for specialised treatment and is currently undergoing treatment there.