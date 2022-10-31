Russian tourist arrested with 2.4 kg charas in Mandi

Mandi, October 30
A Russian tourist was held for possessing 2.4 kg charas under police station Aut in Mandi district today.
According to the police, the accused woman, Olga Brashkova (49), a native of Moscow, was travelling in a private bus from Kullu to the Mandi side. The police person on duty on the Chandigarh-Manali highway under the Aut police station stopped the bus for checking.
During checking, the police recovered 2.4 kg charas from the possession of the accused woman. She was arrested under the NDPS Act.
Confirming the development, Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said the investigation was underway and the accused woman had been arrested.
