Russian woman arrested with 2.4-kg charas in Himachal’s Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta Mandi

Mandi, October 30

A Russian tourist was held for the possession of 2.4-kg charas under police station Aut in Mandi district on Sunday.

According to police, the accused woman Olga Brashkova (49), a native of Moscow, was travelling in a private bus from Kullu to the Mandi side, when a policeman on duty on Chandigarh-Manali highway stopped the bus for checking.

During checking police recovered 2.4-kg charas from the possession of the accused and arrested her under the NDPS Act.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said investigation was underway and accused woman has been arrested.