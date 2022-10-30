Russian woman arrested with 2.4-kg charas in Himachal’s Mandi

Dipender Manta Mandi
Mandi, October 30
A Russian tourist was held for the possession of 2.4-kg charas under police station Aut in Mandi district on Sunday.
According to police, the accused woman Olga Brashkova (49), a native of Moscow, was travelling in a private bus from Kullu to the Mandi side, when a policeman on duty on Chandigarh-Manali highway stopped the bus for checking.
During checking police recovered 2.4-kg charas from the possession of the accused and arrested her under the NDPS Act.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said investigation was underway and accused woman has been arrested.
