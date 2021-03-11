Chamba: Saach Pass reopens for light vehicles

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 27

The Saach Pass, which is covered with heavy snow during winters, has been reopened for light vehicles, said Deputy Commissioner DC Rana here today.

The highway would facilitate farmers of the Pangi tribal valley to transport their agriculture produce to the outside markets.

Situated at around 14,500 feet on the Pir Panjal ranges of the Himalayas, the pass is about 127 km from the town.

The Chamba-Killar highway via the Saach Pass links Pangi with the rest of the district and the state. The pass is closed in November every year.

The DC lauded the strenuous efforts of PWD officials for opening the snow-covered pass.