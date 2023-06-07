Sacked Jal Shakti Vibhag employees stage protest

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 6

The outsourced part-time employees of the Jal Shakti Vibhag staged a protest after being fired from their jobs. The protesters gathered near the DC office here and demanded to be reinstated.

There are 1,571 part-time outsource workers who have been rendering their services in the department for the past over 12 years.

Rajesh Sharma, president of the Jal Shakti Vibhag Part-Time Outsourcing Workers’ Union, said, “We have been providing our services in the department diligently for the past over 12 years, despite getting meagre salaries of Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per month. However, the government has decided to relieve us.”

He alleged that after the tender of the company concerned expired in December last year, their services were availed for another three months. But then they were asked to leave.

Dinesh Kashyap, secretary of the union, said, “We are hoping that the new government will come up with a policy to not only reinstate us, but also hike our salaries to a minimum of Rs 8,000 per month.”