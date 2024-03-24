Sacks of garbage on way to police station an eyesore in Shimla

A large number of sacks filled with garbage have been placed on the stairs leading to the Sadar police station in Shimla. These have been lying there for the past few weeks. The scenario does not present a pleasant sight to a resident visiting the police station. If this is the state of affairs near the premises of a police station in the city, one can imagine how well sanitation is being maintained in other parts of the state’s capital. The authorities concerned should take note of the situation and immediately remove the garbage sacks from the stairs. The violators should be given strict punishment to deter others. Vidya, SHIMLA

‘Thief’ targeting shops at night in Solan



Aman has been stealing fruits and vegetables at night in Jaunaji area of Solan. He has also been captured in the act on CCTV footage, in which he can be seen stealing the commodities from shops. Recently, he was caught on CCTV stealing an apple carton at night. The police should take strict action against him. Vijay, Solan

Overcrowded taxis lead to inconvenience

TAXIS plying on the Sanjauli-IGMC road are overcrowded, causing patients and residents an uncomfortable journey. Many a time, the elderly don’t get seats in the taxis and face problems in reaching their destinations. The taxis and overcrowded — which poses a threat to the lives of those travelling in them — and when the passengers turn to private operators, they are charged hefty fare. The authorities should look into the matter. Sanjay, SHIMLA

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla