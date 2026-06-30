Sacred sentinels

The towering deodar forests that have watched over generations of pilgrims climbing to the revered Churdhar shrine have stood through changing seasons, kingdoms and centuries of faith. Their towering trunks, cool shade and quiet majesty have long been an inseparable part of the pilgrimage, offering not only shelter but also a profound sense of spiritual connection with the Himalayas.

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Today, however, these silent guardians are bearing wounds inflicted not by nature but by human carelessness.

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Along the Sarain-Churdhar trekking route, photographs reveal a disturbing sight: plastic bottles, food wrappers and disposable packaging stuffed into naturally formed hollows of living deodar trees. Similar instances have been reported from the popular Nohradhar trail and other routes leading to Churdhar, highlighting an alarming pattern of littering inside one of Himachal Pradesh’s most ecologically sensitive religious landscapes.

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Even more disturbing are reports that some visitors have burnt waste inside the hollow trunks of these centuries-old trees. Unlike forest fires that rage openly, flames inside tree cavities remain hidden, slowly charring the wood from within. The damage often goes unnoticed until the tree’s structural strength has been severely compromised. Blackened interiors and fire-scarred cavities visible in several deodars suggest that this silent destruction may have continued for years.

For conservationists, such damage represents far more than the loss of individual trees. A mature Himalayan deodar requires centuries to attain its grandeur. Once weakened or destroyed, it cannot simply be replaced through plantation drives. The ecological, cultural and historical value accumulated over generations disappears forever.

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The incident has also raised uncomfortable questions about environmental management along the pilgrimage routes, especially when the Churdhar Temple Committee receives annual offerings worth crores of rupees. Local residents argue that even a small share of these funds could establish a reliable waste management system with garbage bins, sanitation workers, regular waste collection and awareness campaigns to discourage littering.

Following complaints, Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Shimla, Dr Shahnawaz Bhat directed his field staff to respond immediately. Wildlife officials, working with local dhaba operators, conducted a cleanliness drive along the affected stretch and removed the accumulated plastic waste. The department has also announced plans to organise regular cleanliness drives and install garbage bins at suitable intervals while ensuring that religious sentiments remain respected.

Earlier, Hem Chand Verma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chopal, and Chairman of the Churdhar Temple Committee, had also acknowledged the issue, assuring that appropriate corrective measures would be taken.

Yet conservationists believe that periodic clean-up campaigns alone cannot solve the problem.

The forests surrounding Churdhar are not merely a scenic backdrop to the shrine. They are an essential part of the pilgrimage itself. Long before devotees bow before the deity, they pass through dense stands of deodar that inspire reverence, humility and awe. The spiritual experience begins in these forests, not just at the temple.

The broader Churdhar landscape also adjoins the ecologically rich Churdhar Wildlife Sanctuary, home to Himalayan black bears, leopards, barking deer, goral, the colourful Himalayan monal and numerous other birds and mammals. Plastic waste left behind by pilgrims threatens this fragile ecosystem through soil and water contamination, accidental ingestion by wildlife and the long-term accumulation of non-biodegradable waste.

Mahesh Thakur Maddy, an environmental enthusiast from Lihat village, believes the forests deserve the same respect as the shrine. “People visit Churdhar to seek blessings, but some are leaving scars on the forests that make this pilgrimage so special. A deodar that takes centuries to grow can be damaged within hours. Once lost, such heritage cannot be restored through plantation drives alone,” he says.

Residents have urged authorities to introduce stricter enforcement against littering, establish dedicated waste retrieval systems and encourage every pilgrim to carry back all non-biodegradable waste generated during the trek.

The deodars lining the Churdhar trails are more than trees. They are living witnesses to centuries of devotion, Himalayan heritage and ecological resilience. Protecting them is not separate from protecting the pilgrimage—it is central to preserving its spirit.

The Wildlife Department’s prompt intervention has offered immediate relief. But safeguarding these ancient forests will ultimately depend on sustained monitoring, effective waste infrastructure and a shared commitment from every visitor to leave behind only footprints, not plastic. Only then can the sacred journey to Churdhar continue through forests that remain as timeless and inspiring as the faith they have sheltered for centuries.