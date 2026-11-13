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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Safety lapses: Admn orders magisterial probe into Bir-Billing paragliding death

Safety lapses: Admn orders magisterial probe into Bir-Billing paragliding death

Four-member panel to examine equipment failure, pilot credentials

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:18 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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The panel will investigate possible negligence or procedural lapses by the pilot, operator or any other agency. File
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The Baijnath administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a tourist from Greater Noida who fell from a tandem paraglider at Bir-Billing in Kangra district on November 10. The probe will examine possible equipment failure, negligence and violations of prescribed safety norms.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sankalp Gautam, who is also chairman of the Regulatory Aerosports Sub-Divisional Level Committee, issued the order on Thursday, constituting a four-member fact-finding panel. The committee has been directed to submit its report within 14 days.

The deceased, Shubham Dobliyal, fell from the paraglider around six minutes after it took off from Billing. The pilot landed safely and alerted other paragliders, following which a search operation was launched. Dobliyal’s body was recovered from a forested area near the landing zone later that evening.

The inquiry panel will be headed by the Baijnath tehsildar, with the station house officer of Bir police station, an inspector from the Tourism Department’s hospitality wing and technical expert Jyoti Thakur as members.

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Gautam said the committee would establish the circumstances leading to the accident and verify the tandem pilot’s licence and authorisation, along with the registration and approval of the paragliding operator. It will also inspect the fitness and maintenance of the equipment used during the flight and examine compliance with safety protocols, operational guidelines and weather-related restrictions.

The panel will investigate possible negligence or procedural lapses by the pilot, operator or any other agency. It will scrutinise relevant records and record statements of the pilot, operator and eyewitnesses before recommending measures to prevent similar incidents. The Paragliding Supervisor at Bir-Billing has been directed to facilitate the inquiry, while the pilot and operator have been asked to submit documents and cooperate.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the pilot at Bir police station on charges of causing death due to negligence. Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said investigators were examining whether the passenger’s safety harness had become loose or snapped during the flight. The exact cause of the fall is yet to be established.

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The fatality has renewed scrutiny of safety arrangements at Bir-Billing, an internationally recognised paragliding destination. It comes weeks after a 47-year-old Bulgarian solo paraglider pilot died and his 63-year-old British companion was rescued following an accident near Rising Star Peak near Dharamsala.

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