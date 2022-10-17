BJP faces tough task in retaining Pachhad

Ambika Sharma

The twin seats of Pachhad and Renuka ji in Sirmaur district could spring a surprise for the sitting MLAs this time. Though the much-awaited Scheduled Tribe (ST) status has been approved by the Union Cabinet for the dominant Hattee community residing here, whether it will bear dividends for the ruling party remains to be seen.

Plagued by poor roads, lack of staff in health and educational institutes and ailing horticulture industry, the ruling BJP faces a formidable challenge in retaining power in the Pachhad seat.

Being the home bastion of state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, the seat was held by first-timer Reena Kashyap who won by a narrow margin of 2,742 votes in the 2019 bypoll. She is the BJP’s best bet, who is likely to face Congress’ Dyal Pyari, a former BJP leader who had contested the bypoll as an Independent after being denied the ticket. Pyari polled 11,651 votes and later joined the Congress.

Though Gangu Ram Musafir, a seven-time MLA, was also vying for a ticket, his three consecutive defeats have diluted his claim. The segment has been the pocket borough of the Congress.

Congress’ voter share has declined significantly over the years from 64.53% in 1998 to 45.62% in 2012. The BJP has gradually made inroads into the constituency and its vote share constantly rose over the years from as low as 26.21% in 1998 to 54.14% in 2017 polls.

The Renuka ji seat has been the Congress bastion, which it had lost barely in 2011 in a bypoll. It is held by two-term Congress MLA Vinay Kumar.

The BJP is, however, likely to reap the benefits of the ST status declared for the Hattee community of the trans-Giri area, comprising a significant chunk of this constituency.

Ex-MLA Roop Singh and local leader Narayan Singh are vying to secure the BJP ticket though the claims of the former appeared stronger. With Rajinder Tomar, zila parishad ex-chairman and aide of two-term Congress MLA Vinay Kumar, joining the BJP, the ruling party is slated to gain from it.

Since Roop Singh hails from the Sangrah area, which is also the home bastion of Vinay Kumar, the latter could face an arduous task in retaining this seat.

#Sirmaur