Saffron party to hold review meeting with 68 candidates

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 27

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap today said despite being confident of victory in the Assembly polls, the party would hold a review meeting with all 68 candidates.

“The overwhelming response that the party received from every section of society clearly points to the BJP returning to power in Himachal,” he said.

The BJP would be voted back to power on the basis of the development works undertaken by the double-engine governments at the Centre and in Himachal.

“The BJP will change the “rivaz” of a government not repeating in Himachal.”

He said though the party had earlier taken feedback from the candidates and its various departments at a meeting held at Parwanoo, the endeavour would now be to identify the shortcomings, if any. He added that the party would work to remove these in its future functioning.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said, the party which had been wiped off from the country was fighting a battle for its survival. “What is even more surprising is the manner in which each of senior Congress leaders is making rounds of Delhi leaders to get their blessings,” he said.

He said it was the wishful thinking of the Congress that it was returning to power. The BJP chief said a majority of its leaders were campaigning for the party in the Delhi Municipal Corporation polls.