Sahara scheme goes digital, over 1,550 applications filed

The state government has launched a new online platform to digitise the entire process of the Mukhya Mantri Sahara Yojana, from application to disbursement of financial assistance. An official spokesperson said that the scheme provided financial assistance to economically weaker sections suffering from serious and long-term illnesses requiring prolonged treatment. The new platform would enable the beneficiaries to access the scheme through a single-window system, saving time and money.

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The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has received 1,562 applications so far through the online platform. The applicants, whose applications the HP National Health Insurance Society had kept pending earlier, will also have to apply afresh.

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The applicants can apply through the e-Kalyan online portal or the nearest Lok Mitra Kendra. Anganwari workers will assist in identifying and verifying the beneficiaries and completing formalities.

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Those suffering from Parkinson’s disease, cancer, permanent disability due to paralysis, muscular dystrophy, haemophilia, thalassaemia, acute or chronic kidney failure, substance addiction and other serious illnesses resulting in permanent inability to work are eligible for assistance.

The government has released assistance for April-June 2026 to 3,813 eligible, Aadhaar-verified and active beneficiaries. Assistance to 91 beneficiaries has been withheld as they are yet to complete e-KYC verification. The District Welfare Officer concerned will release the amount after verification. The applicants or their attendants can contact the District Welfare Officer or Tehsil Welfare Officer for further information.