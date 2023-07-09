Sahitya Yatra in memory of Baba Bhalku

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 8

As many as 35 litterateurs, writers, folk singers and artists from different parts of the country participated in the ‘Baba Bhalku Memorial Kalka-Shimla Rail Rashtriya Sahitya Yatra’ today.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil inaugurated the event that was organised by the Himalaya Literature, Culture and Environment Forum in the memory of the man who had helped the British lay down the Kalka-Shimla railway track.

Shandil said, “It was due to Baba Bhalku’s efforts and help that the Shimla-Kalka railway track was laid. A memorial in his name will be established at the road leading to his ancestral village near Kandaghat. Many events and seminars will also be conducted in his memory.”

Artists, litterateurs and writers travelled in the train from Shimla to the Badog railway station. These artists will also visit Baba Bhalku’s ancestral village.