Sainik Schools National Games from today

Hamirpur, July 2
Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, near here will host the “All India Sainik Schools National Games-2023 for Group-A” from July 3 to 6.
School Principal Capt (IN) Manoj Kumar Mahawar said that the event would see
participation by seven Sainik Schools, namely Sainik School, Nagrota (J&K); Sainik School, Kapurthala; Dayanand Public School, Nabha; Sainik School, Kunjpura; Royal International School, Haryana; Raj Luxmi Samvid Gurukulam Sainik School, Nalagarh; and host Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira.
He said about 200 cadets and 20 officials from various schools would participate in the games. For the first time, girl cadets would also participate in the event, he added.
