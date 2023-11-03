Sainik schools producing best defence officers: Bali

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 2

Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation RS Bali said Sainik schools were producing best officers for defence services and disciplined citizens for the country. He said this while addressing student cadets at Sainik School, Sujanpur Tihra, on its 46th raising day here today.

Bali said the school had given over 470 officers to the forces, including Indian Navy and Air Force, since its inception 46 years ago. He said it was a matter of pride that the cadets of the school had achieved ranks up to Major Generals in Indian Army.

Bali also awarded prizes to several students for their achievements around the year in various fields, including academics, sports, cultural and other co-curricular activities like debates and declamations. He also announced to provide five LED TVs, 10 computers and two high-mast lights to the school.

Earlier, school principal Captain (IN) MK Mahawar presented the school’s annual report while students performed flag display and cultural programmes.

