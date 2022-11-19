Sainik Welfare Department to identify unsung heroes

Hamirpur, November 18
The Department of Sainik Welfare will identify and recognise the services of soldiers in the state that were not listed so far.
Sqn Ldr Manoj Rana, deputy director of the department, said the Directorate of Sainik Welfare had decided to acknowledge the achievements of defence personnel whose achievements could not be enlisted earlier. He said this was being done to mark 75 years of Independence of the country.
Squadron Leader Rana said the department had called on ex-servicemen to bring their decorations, citations or any other commendable achievements to its notice so that they could be given due recognition. He said those coming to register their achievements must bring relevant documents along with them.
He further said ex-servicemen could also contact the office on 01972-222334 on working days.
