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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sair fair begins at Solan's Arki, marks end of harvest season, transition to winter

Sair fair begins at Solan's Arki, marks end of harvest season, transition to winter

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:04 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi performs buffalo puja at the Sair fair.
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The three-day annual state-level Sair cultural and harvest fair kick-started at Arki in Solan district on Thursday amidst traditional fervor. Local MLA Sanjay Awasthi inaugurated the fair at the historic Chaugan Ground Arki by performing traditional rituals and prayers at the ancient Maa Kali Temple. He also performed the traditional buffalo puja, symbolising prosperity. The fair marks the end of the harvest season and transition to the winter season while thanking the deities for agricultural yields. Historically known for traditional bull or buffalo fights, this practice was, however, discontinued following court directives some years ago with cultural festivities and wrestling competitions taking precedence. The newly harvested crop is also offered to the deities on the occasion while residents seek their blessings.

Awasthi extended his greetings to the residents on the commencement of the fair and said, “This fair is a significant practice deeply rooted in the region’s rich cultural heritage and ancient traditions. Such fairs serve as a medium to pass on our folk culture, customs and traditional beliefs to the future generations.”

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“Himachal Pradesh’s identity is closely linked to its rich culture, folk traditions and fairs. Fairs are not merely a source of entertainment or celebration; they also provide a vital opportunity to bring society closer together and foster mutual harmony and brotherhood,” he added.

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The MLA said, “The Sair festival holds a unique identity and tradition and it is the collective responsibility of everyone to preserve it.” He emphasised the need to continuously promote such events to connect the younger generation to their culture and traditions and urged the residents to participate enthusiastically while upholding the dignity and traditional essence of the fair.

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