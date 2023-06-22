Salary disbursal to outsourced nurses begins

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 21

The state government has started disbursing salary to about 2,000 nurses working on outsourced bases in various hospitals and medical colleges in the state. These nurses, who were recruited at the time of Corona pandemic to work in hospitals, had not been given salary for the past four months.

Nishita, state president of the association of health workers recruited at the time of Corona pandemic in the state, said that it was welcome step that the state government had started disbursing salaries of nurses recruited when pandemic broke out. The nurses, who worked hard during the pandemic, had not been getting regular salary. Besides there was uncertainty over their jobs, she said.

She said that about 2000 nurses working in various hospitals in the state had not got salary since March this year. Some of the nurses, who were working in tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti, had not got salary for the past 10 months. Besides, uncertainty has been looming over their jobs.

“Initially, the present Congress government had given us an extension for three months. We met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently who assured that the government was giving us another extension of three months,” she said.

Nishita said that it was unfortunate that the nurses, who risked their life during the pandemic, were facing uncertainty in jobs. “We have requested the CM to frame to policy regarding regularization of our jobs and ensure that we get salary regularly,” she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has flayed the present government for not disbursing salary on time to the nurses recruited at the time of Corona pandemic.