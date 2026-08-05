Salary of trainee medical officers increased from Rs 33,660 to Rs 60,000 in Himachal

An increase of 78 per cent in the monthly salary of contract and trainee medical officers (specialists) has been approved in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

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In 2022, after implementing the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, their salaries were raised from around Rs 27,000 to Rs 33,660 with an increase of approximately 24 per cent.

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Now, the Congress-led state government has approved a 78 per cent hike. The decision is expected to encourage specialist doctors to serve in government healthcare institutions and help ensure the availability of quality healthcare services in remote areas, a statement issued here said.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that healthcare and education are among the state government’s highest priorities. Over the past three-and-a-half years, the government has taken several important decisions to comprehensively reform these sectors, he said.

He said that increasing the salaries would further strengthen healthcare services and help provide better medical facilities to the people of the state.

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The chief minister further added that while the government is expanding modern technology and advanced medical facilities across healthcare institutions, it is also taking effective measures to address the shortage of doctors and other healthcare personnel.