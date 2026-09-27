Sale & purchase of properties in Solan’s Chester Hills projects prohibited

The District Collector has directed the Tehsildar concerned to enter a red note in the revenue records to prevent the sale and transfer of properties in controversial realty projects — Chester Hills-2 and Chester Hills-4 in Solan district — which are facing investigation over benami land deals. This note imposes an embargo on the sale, gift, mortgage or any other form of transfer of land in question till further orders. Proceedings under Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, have been underway against the firm in the court of the District Collector since April 2026 to probe the allegations of alleged benami transactions. The Act bars non-Himachalis and non-agriculturists from purchasing land in the state.

A show-cause notice was also issued to the firm on April 6 on the basis of an inquiry conducted by the SDO, Solan. In a communication to the Chairperson, Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Shimla, the District Revenue Officer, while seeking information about the alleged benami transactions and violations under Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, by M/S Chester Hills, informed about the restriction on the sale and purchase of properties from the firm.

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As several non-Himachalis have reportedly purchased properties in these realty projects, buyers have been anxiously awaiting the completion of the Collector’s proceedings. If allegations of benami land transactions are proved, the property will vest with the state government, causing distress to the buyers.

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A probe by the SDO, which took into account income tax returns, besides information filed about the projects before the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and bank transactions, among other details, had concluded that the real estate development activity of the two projects was carried out through a structured arrangement devised to circumvent the statutory bar imposed under Section 118(1) of the Act. A Himachali individual and his family retained the title of the land but non-Himachali promoters held substantial control over development and marketing of the projects. Both Himachali and non-Himachali promoters are now under scrutiny by the District Collector, who has accepted the 25-page report submitted by the SDM, Solan, on the realty projects (Chester Hills-2 and Chester Hills-4).