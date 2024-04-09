‘Saleable MLAs’; Sukhu swipe at Congress turncoats

Hamirpur, April 8
The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is following the ideology of Lord Ram while Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur is working against it, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today.
He denied charges of discrimination against the areas of the expelled Congress party MLAs and said such charges are baseless and have no logic. “I never worked against their wishes,” the CM, who is on a four-day tour of Hamirpur, added.
Talking to a group of reporters at Nadaun, where he took part in the block Congress party meeting today, Sukhu said they were misleading the public by making false statements. He alleged that they are not rebel MLAs but “saleable MLAs”, who resorted to petty politics in Himachal for personal gains.
Targeting Thakur, the Chief Minister alleged that he has “bought and sold” the Rajya Sabha seat due to his hunger for power but the people of Himachal are intelligent and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the elections.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...