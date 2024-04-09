‘Saleable MLAs’; Sukhu swipe at Congress turncoats

PTI

Hamirpur, April 8

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is following the ideology of Lord Ram while Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur is working against it, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today.

He denied charges of discrimination against the areas of the expelled Congress party MLAs and said such charges are baseless and have no logic. “I never worked against their wishes,” the CM, who is on a four-day tour of Hamirpur, added.

Talking to a group of reporters at Nadaun, where he took part in the block Congress party meeting today, Sukhu said they were misleading the public by making false statements. He alleged that they are not rebel MLAs but “saleable MLAs”, who resorted to petty politics in Himachal for personal gains.

Targeting Thakur, the Chief Minister alleged that he has “bought and sold” the Rajya Sabha seat due to his hunger for power but the people of Himachal are intelligent and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the elections.

#Congress #Hamirpur #Jai Ram Thakur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu