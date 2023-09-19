Sales centre to aid SHGs opened at Sundernagar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 18

A self-help group (SHG) product sales centre at Sundernagar under the JICA project opened at Chatrokhari in Mandi district last week. The centre was inaugurated by JICA Project Manager Dr Balbir Singh Thakur.

Thakur said, “This centre is being operated by Raksha Devi and Nisha Kumari, directors of Ambika and Kamaksha SHGs, respectively. Natural farming products like kodra, rice, barley flour, millet flour, non-fertilising vegetables, sepu badi, local honey, turmeric, oatmeal, milk cheese and other manufactured food items will be sold at the centre. Besides, natural farming products purchased from the farmers will also be sold at the outlet.”

He added, “With the opening of this centre the demand for natural food items will increase.”

