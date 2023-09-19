Sales centre to aid SHGs opened at Sundernagar

Mandi, September 18
A self-help group (SHG) product sales centre at Sundernagar under the JICA project opened at Chatrokhari in Mandi district last week. The centre was inaugurated by JICA Project Manager Dr Balbir Singh Thakur.
Thakur said, “This centre is being operated by Raksha Devi and Nisha Kumari, directors of Ambika and Kamaksha SHGs, respectively. Natural farming products like kodra, rice, barley flour, millet flour, non-fertilising vegetables, sepu badi, local honey, turmeric, oatmeal, milk cheese and other manufactured food items will be sold at the centre. Besides, natural farming products purchased from the farmers will also be sold at the outlet.”
He added, “With the opening of this centre the demand for natural food items will increase.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...