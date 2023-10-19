Salesman gets one-year jail for embezzlement

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 18

Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Jawali, Deepali Gambir today convicted a salesman of the Agriculture Cooperative Society of Jagnoli gram panchayat in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district of embezzlement of goods in a fair price shop and sentenced him to one year’s rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

According to Ravi Kumar, Assistant District Attorney, Jawali, accused Chain Singh was working as salesman in the fair price shop of the cooperative society. During inspection of the shop on September 15, 2017, goods worth Rs 52,777 were not found. A case of embezzlement was registered under Section 408 of the IPC at Fatehpur police station.

