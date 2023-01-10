Gagret village saloon owner gets 5-year jail in POCSO case

Our Correspondent

Una, January 9

Una District and Sessions Judge Bhuvnesh Awasthi today convicted an accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to three years of simple imprisonment.

The accused has also been sentenced to one year of simple imprisonment under Section 12 of the POCSO Act and another one year under Section 354A of the IPC.

As per a press note issued by District Attorney Sohan Singh Kaundal, the accused, Raj Kumar, alias Rinku, a resident of Ward Number 10 in Ambota village of Gagret subdivision, had molested a minor girl at his hair saloon on December 28, 2020.

The victim had visited the saloon to get her hair straightened when the accused, who was alone at the time, demanded to kiss her. The victim raised the alarm and tried to leave the saloon. The accused allegedly threatened her and tried to prevent her from leaving, but she somehow managed to escape.

Kaundal said 13 witnesses had deposed during the trial of the case. A tota; fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on the convict.

