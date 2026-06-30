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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Samagra Shiksha, Piramal Foundation join hands to promote students’ emotional, mental wellbeing

Samagra Shiksha, Piramal Foundation join hands to promote students’ emotional, mental wellbeing

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:21 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Samagra Shiksha has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Piramal Foundation to implement the Social, Emotional and Ethical (SEE) Learning programme in schools, with the objective of strengthening the emotional and mental well-being of students.

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As part of the initiative, a three-day SEE Learning Educators’ Workshop was organised at Reckong Peo. The workshop was jointly conducted by Samagra Shiksha, the Piramal Foundation, Emory University and the Chos Khor Ling Buddhist Welfare Association. Around 60 principals, teachers and trainee teachers from the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), representing both government and private schools, participated in the programme.

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The workshop focused on familiarising educators with the principles of SEE Learning, its classroom applications and effective implementation in the school curriculum. Resource persons from the Piramal Foundation and Emory University led interactive training sessions throughout the programme.

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Addressing the participants as the chief guest, Prof Samdhong Rinpoche said, “SEE Learning is inspired by India’s ancient knowledge traditions, which are being promoted globally by the Dalai Lama.” He said the Dalai Lama remained deeply committed to integrating this wisdom into modern education systems, and that the SEE Learning programme was a significant step in that direction.

Kinnaur DC Amit Sharma lauded the initiative, saying programmes such as SEE Learning were essential for the holistic development of students by nurturing emotional well-being, ethical thinking and balanced personalities.

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