Samarth seeks CM’s blessings before Asian Ice Skating Trophy

Samarth Atri, a promising young athlete from Bhoranj tehsil in Hamirpur district, called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday evening and sought his blessings ahead of the prestigious Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy 2026. Samarth has been selected to represent India at the international championship, which is scheduled to be held in Dehradun from August 17 to 20.

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Congratulating the young skater on his achievement, the Chief Minister said the state government was committed to creating world-class sports infrastructure to help talented athletes hone their skills and excel at national and international competitions. He expressed confidence that Samarth would deliver an outstanding performance at the Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy and bring laurels to both the state and the country.

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A Class X student of Auckland House School, Shimla, Samarth was recently selected to participate in the 21st National Short Track Ice Skating Championship. His consistent performances at the national level have earned him recognition and the opportunity to compete on the international stage.