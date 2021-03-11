Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Sample collection of cancer patients being delayed

Cancer patients scheduled for chemotherapy and radiotherapy are a harried lot as lab technicians don't arrive on time to collect blood samples in the chemotherapy ward of the IGMC Cancer Hospital. As a result, the entire process of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and other related procedures, which the patient is scheduled to undergo, is delayed. The patients who are unable to care for themselves are suffering due to the lackadaisical approach of the sample collectors. The hospital administration must take note and ensure measures to provide relief to cancer patients. Sunita, Shimla

Hill cutting triggering landslides in D’sala

Several landslides have occurred in Dharamsala in recent monsoon seasons. Many of these have been triggered as people have dug out the hills, that too under the nose of authorities. The authorities concerned should initiate appropriate action against those involved in unauthorised hill cutting. — Summit, Kangra

Apple orchards damaged in heavy rain

Rains during the last fortnight have caused heavy damage to apple orchards at various places. At many places big apple trees have fallen while at other places portion of the orchards have been washed away. The administration should compensate the orchardists. — Lalit, Kumarsain