Samples failing, pharma firms ‘to be blacklisted’

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 2

DR Shandil, Health and Family Welfare Minister, today said that pharmaceutical firms, the sample of which were repeatedly declared substandard, would be blacklisted.

Shandil, while interacting with mediapersons here, said that there were five or six such firms the samples of which were declared substandard repeatedly. He added that it was sad that instead of acting tough against them, the drug control authorities merely issued notices to them.

He said that a mega employment mela for the educated youth would be organised here tomorrow. As many as 60 companies had notified more than 2,300 jobs and the youths could get employment.