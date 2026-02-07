Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 launched

The district administration today launched Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0, part of the Aspirational Block Programme, in Kupvi Development Block to ensure Kupvi emerges a strong and aspirational block.

Kupvi Sub-Divisional Magistrate Aman Kumar Rana provided information on the objectives of the campaign and urged all departments to work in coordination to achieve the desired improvements in the key indicators.

All block-level chairpersons discussed where performance is relatively low. They elaborated on the importance of these indicators for socio-economic development and discussed departmental action plans to bring them to saturation.

Assistant Commissioner-cum-Block Development Officer, Karanveer Singh said that the primary goal of the campaign was to ensure 100 per cent saturation of selected indicators, so that the public received the full benefits of schemes.

Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and women from self-help groups (SHGs) were also present in the programme. Officials of Women and Child Development and Health Departments provided information on the importance of the Nutrition Campaign and immunisation, and appraised the people about benefits of maternal and child health, malnutrition prevention, and complete vaccination.