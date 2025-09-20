DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sanawar lifts biz quiz trophy

Sanawar lifts biz quiz trophy

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
Hosted by Sanawar and organised by its Commerce Faculty, the prestigious annual event drew 15 reputed schools from across the country, making this edition one of the most competitive yet.
The Lawrence School, Sanawar, clinched the coveted trophy of the 18th Kirloskar Business Quiz 2025 in a nail-biting finish, reaffirming its legacy of excellence.

Hosted by Sanawar and organised by its Commerce Faculty, the prestigious annual event drew 15 reputed schools from across the country, making this edition one of the most competitive yet. After a 20-question preliminary round, six schools — Mayo College (Ajmer), Vasant Valley School (New Delhi), Springdale Senior Secondary School (Amritsar), Learning Path School (Mohali), Yadavindra Public School (Patiala) and host school Sanawar — advanced to the grand finale.

The final, conducted by Quiz Master Gautam Bose, featured six rapid-fire rounds. Team Sanawar — comprising Viraj Gupta, Akshat Prashar and Yuvraj Singh — emerged champions. Defending champions Springdale Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, finished as first runners-up.

