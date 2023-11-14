Sanawar residents oppose use of earth excavation machines to lay pipes

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 13

Manual digging of road for laying down water pipes has become a cause of concern for local residents in Sanawar and its surrounding villages.

The Jal Shakti Vibhag is executing a Rs 102 crore scheme, which would lift water from Giri river in Gaura in the first stage followed by Bighard and Dagshai before being pumped to Kasauli through gravity. Water tanks have been constructed and the work on laying down pipes is underway.

Since a sizable portion of the road has to be dug up for laying the thick 250-mm pipes, hoteliers, villagers and officials of various cellular companies, with underground cables in the area, have expressed reservations about the reckless digging.

As per residents, since the water pipes leak every now and then, any leakage in these pipes (which would carry immense quantity of water with gravity), would inundate their dwellings and hotels. No one entertains their plea of seeking compensation on account of such issues later, the residents said.

Several cases of houses suffering damage due to seepage of water during the four-laning of the Parwanoo-Solan highway have surfaced and only little compensation was given to the owners of these buildings.

Notably, excavating the roads using earth excavation machines creates vibrations in the area, loosening the earth and causing damage to the road during rains. “The condition of the Dosarkha-Dagshai road is an illustration of this fact. The road has failed to be restored properly despite being repaired several times,” Rakesh, a local resident, said.

Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Vibhag Sumit Sood said, “Manual digging would take a lot of time and this being a time-bound project, it is not feasible to do so.” The funds have to be utilised within the current fiscal, failing which, they would lapse.”

#Solan