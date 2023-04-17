Sanawar school celebrates foundation day

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 16

The 176th foundation day celebrations of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, concluded on the campus on Saturday evening.

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literary, Ministry of Education, was the chief guest. He released a book titled ‘The Sanawar Odyssey’ a collection of poems and articles dating back to the 1920s.

Later, a musical extravaganza captivated the audience. Over 100 students showcased their talent through their performances of jazz music, Indian classical dance, rendition of a Latin song and a violin recital.

The celebrations concluded with the Hodson Run. As many as 700 children and staff took part in the the school’s annual cross-country race. As this year marks the conclusion of the Dodransbicentennial celebration of the foundation of the school, many record holders of the race visited their alma mater to participate in the race.

Vindhya House lifted the overall trophy this year. Brigadier Inderjit Singh Cheema (retd) distributed the prizes among the winners of the Hodson Run. Ananya Goyal was declared the best runner in the Girls’ Open category while Jaimukund Bhan won in the Boys’ Open category.