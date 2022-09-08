Sanawar school conferred award

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, was conferred with a special award at the Education Conclave 2022 organised jointly by HDFC Bank, Radio Orange and Amity University in Shimla on Teachers’ Day. The organisers appreciated the initiatives taken by the school for the betterment of the socio-economically weaker section of society, especially migrant workers, during the pandemic. They applauded the school’s efforts towards continuous and comprehensive education through digital programme, ‘Facilitated Virtual Learning Programme’.
Discussion on short plays
The Shoolini Literature Society invited playwright Satish Khot of Pune to discuss his recent collection of short plays 'Exits And Entrances'. His team of book lovers and theatre aficionados also participated in the event. Prof Tejnath Dhar moderated the discussion and highlighted many aspects of Khot's writing
ABVP demands indoor stadium at HPU
The ABVP submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur seeking the construction of an indoor multipurpose stadium at the Himachal Pradesh University at the earliest. The ABVP said the university grounds were not available for around five to six months every year due to harsh weather conditions and hence an indoor stadium should be built at the earliest. The ABVP also urged the CM to restore student elections as early as possible.
Seminar on wealth awareness
The Evening Studies Department of the Himachal Pradesh University organised a one-day national-level virtual seminar on ‘wealth awareness programme’. The programme was organised in two sessions. The speaker of the first session of the seminar was Manisha Chaudhary, while Shahezad Bodila addressed the second session. More than 150 faculty members, students and citizens from different universities, and colleges participated in the event.
