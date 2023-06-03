Sanawar school gears up for 5-day conference

Solan, June 2
The Lawrence School, Sanawar, is all set to become a confluence of culture and creativity as over 200 students (aged between 12 and 14 years) from 27 schools from across the country and abroad will arrive to participate in the Sanawar Round Square Conference-2023.
The five-day event will begin on June 5. The theme of the conference is ‘Protect, Preserve and Progress for Sustainable Happiness’.
The programme will include various activities like bird watching, yoga, recreation, adventure and musical performances.
CM Sukhvinder Sukhu is likely to grace the concluding ceremony.
