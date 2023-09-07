Sanawar school lads walk away with soccer title

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 6

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, defeated Pinegrove School (1-0) to clinch the Bhupinder Singh Memorial Soccer trophy.

Vasuman Chauhan of the Sanawar school was named the player of the match for scoring the winning goal, piercing through the opponent’s defence line-up.

The crowd was treated to a remarkable display of skill, determination and teamwork as both teams battled fiercely for the coveted championship, during the final match of the tournament last evening.

The tension in the air was palpable as the match remained deadlocked in the regular time, with neither Sanawar nor Pinegrove yielding an inch. As the clock ticked away, the players gave their all on the field, displaying unmatched dedication and spirit. In the end, it was the Sanawar team that emerged victorious, clinching the championship in extra time.

While the host school were declared the champions of the tournament, Pinegrove School, Dharampur, finished as the first runners-up.

Aarnav Thapa and Rajvansh Nivedia were judged the best player and best goal-keeper of the tournament, respectively.

Chief guest Abhishek Jain, Home Secretary and Secretary to the Chief Minister, in his address to the gathering said, “It is important to take part in sports activities as they teach us life skills like teamwork, leadership and resilience.”

Himmat Singh Dhillon, headmaster of the host school, expressed his gratitude to the participating teams.

