Sanawar school wins award for excellence

Solan, September 4
The Lawrence School, Sanawar, has been granted the first position in academic excellence among educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh by Education Today Magazine at a ceremony held at Gurgaon today. The event was attended by distinguished educators, school leaders and representatives from across the nation.
Himmat Singh Dhillon, Headmaster of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, expressed immense pride and gratitude on receiving this honour. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional faculty and the unwavering commitment of our students to achieve academic excellence. It motivates us to continue our journey towards providing world-class education and holistic development to our students,” he said.
