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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sanawar teams storm into semi-finals of Bhupinder Singh Soccer Tournament

Sanawar teams storm into semi-finals of Bhupinder Singh Soccer Tournament

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:02 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Players during a match of the soccer tournament.
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The senior and junior teams of Lawrence School, Sanawar (LSS), secured spots in the semi-finals of the All India Bhupinder Singh Memorial Soccer Tournament 2026, scheduled to be played tomorrow morning.

In the senior category, Lawrence School, Sanawar (Team A), overpowered The Mann School 1-0, with the solitary goal proving decisive in sending the hosts into the semi-finals.

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Aditya Jharta was the star performer for Sanawar and was named ‘player of the match’ for his outstanding display.

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Buoyed by the senior team’s success, the LSS Team B faced Yadavindra Public School, Patiala (YPS-P), in another closely contested encounter.

The match saw both sides battle intensely, but Sanawar ultimately found the breakthrough. Purvansh Sagar scored the all-important goal, giving Sanawar a precious 1-0 victory and securing their passage to the semi-finals. Kayaan Bhardwaj was adjudged ‘player of the match’ for his impressive all-round contribution.

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