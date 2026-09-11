Sanawar teams storm into semi-finals of Bhupinder Singh Soccer Tournament

The senior and junior teams of Lawrence School, Sanawar (LSS), secured spots in the semi-finals of the All India Bhupinder Singh Memorial Soccer Tournament 2026, scheduled to be played tomorrow morning.

In the senior category, Lawrence School, Sanawar (Team A), overpowered The Mann School 1-0, with the solitary goal proving decisive in sending the hosts into the semi-finals.

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Aditya Jharta was the star performer for Sanawar and was named ‘player of the match’ for his outstanding display.

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Buoyed by the senior team’s success, the LSS Team B faced Yadavindra Public School, Patiala (YPS-P), in another closely contested encounter.

The match saw both sides battle intensely, but Sanawar ultimately found the breakthrough. Purvansh Sagar scored the all-important goal, giving Sanawar a precious 1-0 victory and securing their passage to the semi-finals. Kayaan Bhardwaj was adjudged ‘player of the match’ for his impressive all-round contribution.