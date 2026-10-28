Sanctioned in 2022, Rs 13 lakh still not used for renovation of public toilets in Nurpur

An amount of Rs 13.16 lakh sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Mission for improving public toilets and sanitation facilities at five locations in Nurpur town has not been utilised for the past four years due to the apathy of the local Municipal Council (MC). The state Urban Development Department had sanctioned Rs 13,16,452 during the 2022-23 financial year for the construction and renovation of 16 public toilets and urinals. However, the failure to utilise the funds raises questions over the civic body’s priorities, administrative efficiency and commitment to providing essential public amenities.

The previous BJP government had sanctioned the funds, but the then BJP-supported Nurpur MC failed to utilise it. The present Congress-supported council has also not taken effective steps to construct the proposed toilets and spend the funds sanctioned under the Central Government scheme, leaving the public utility project in limbo.

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According to a letter issued by the Director, Urban Development Department, on August 8, 2022, the amount was sanctioned under the community public toilets component of the centrally-sponsored Swachh Bharat Mission. The letter, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, directed the MC to utilise the funds in accordance with the scheme’s guidelines after completing the requisite formalities.

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The proposed works covered two urinals near Archies Park, four near Noorpur Public School, two at Sukha Talab Ground, four near Gupt Ganga and four near the court complex. These locations cater to residents, shoppers, students and visitors to public institutions and local markets. The prolonged delay has defeated the purpose of the earmarking of the funds for sanitation infrastructure. Public toilets are an essential civic facility, particularly in busy market areas and around public institutions, where their absence or inadequate maintenance causes inconvenience to people.

Residents have asked the municipal authorities to disclose the present status of the sanctioned funds, explain the delay in the construction of public conveniences and ensure that the intended facilities are built without further loss of time. They have also sought accountability for the failure to execute the works.

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Officiating Executive Officer of the MC and SDM, Nurpur, Arun Sharma says that he will examine the office records and ensure the utilisation of central funds, as per the guidelines of the Swachh Bharat Mission.