Sand, gravel dumped on road

Sand and gravel dumped on a sealed road opposite to the Chotta Shimla post office is obstructing traffic. It is unsafe for schoolchildren walking on the road, which has been reduced to half due to the dumped sand. —Anuja Sharma, Shimla
Barriers near Bhakra dam inconvenience locals
Multiple barriers erected by the Punjab and Himachal police near the Bhakra dam restrict movement and cause inconvenience to the residents of surrounding villages. People travelling to Bhakra are screened at five places before they can reach their villages. —Kamlash Thakur, Bhakra
NO radiologist at Kullu hospital
The absence of a radiologist at the Kullu Zonal hospital for the past two months is causing inconvenience to the public. Patients, including expectant mothers, are forced to go to private hospitals for ultrasound tests. The government should post a radiologist at the hospital at the earliest. —Sarita, Kullu
