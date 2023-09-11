Sand, gravel prices shoot up in Kullu

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, September 10

After the closure of stone crushers, the prices of sand and gravel have gone up in Kullu. A tipper load of sand or gravel has become costlier by Rs 1,500. The owners, whose buildings were damaged due to heavy rain in July and August, were buying sand and gravel at higher rates to carry out repairs. Even those who were undertaking new constructions were bearing the brunt of the government orders to close the stone crushers that led to shortage of sand and gravel.

Increase in the prices of sand and gravel has put an additional burden on the people. Earlier in Kullu, a sand tipper, which contained about 100 bags of sand, was available for Rs 5,500. After the closure of the stone crushers, the same quantity of sand is now available for Rs 7,000. The rate of tipper of gravel has increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500.

The suppliers of sand and gravel said they had pending orders, but were not able to deliver due to the shortage of sand and gravel because of the closure of stone crushers. The demand was being met from the old stock. Orders were coming from Manali and Lahaul as well, but enough construction material was not available.

