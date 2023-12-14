Sand, grit on road pose major threat

Sand and gravel dumped along the sharp curve on the road heading for lower Panthaghati, just about 100m from the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass road, have become a traffic hazard. The construction material leaves little space for vehicles to pass through. The risk of two-wheelers slipping while negotiating the sharp turn has also increased. The authorities concerned should address the matter at the earliest to avert any accidents. —Mohan, Shimla

Shortage of doctors troubles patients

theog Civil Hospital has been grappling with the shortage of doctors. In the absence of doctors, the patients have to go to Shimla IGMC for diagnosis and treatment. The Health Department should appoint the required number of doctors at the hospital without any delay for the convenience of the locals. —Sandeep, Theog

Abandoned cattle roaming on roads

abandoned cattle roaming on the roads in upper Shimla areas have become a common sight. As winter season has commenced, one cannot spot them easily during late hours. The authorities concerned should penalise those abandoning their cattle and make arrangements to send the animals to gaushalas. —Puneet, Narkanda

