Sanitation worker caught filming girl students in Sirmaur university’s washroom

Serious concerns over safety and privacy on campus were raised after a sanitation worker was allegedly caught filming girl students in a washroom at Eternal University, known as North India’s first girls’ university, in Rajgarh subdivision of Sirmaur district on Friday. The police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Chhedan Sahu (26), a resident of Jharkhand. According to information, Sahu was reportedly seen behaving suspiciously near the students’ washrooms. He allegedly entered an adjoining washroom and attempted to record videos using a mobile phone from over the partition wall. The incident came to light when a student noticed him with a phone and immediately alerted others. Within minutes, a group of students gathered at the spot and allegedly caught Sahu red-handed while making a video.

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The situation on the campus turned tense as angry students surrounded Sahu. University staff had to intervene to prevent the matter from escalating. Sources said that Sahu tried to flee after students confronted him.

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Meanwhile, a police team from Sarahan reached the university campus and recorded the statements of the students. The police seized Sahu’s mobile phone and initiated an investigation. The device is likely to be sent for forensic examination to determine whether he had recorded any videos and had he been involved in similar acts earlier.

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Sources claimed that the university administration came to know about the matter around 10 am but informed the police around 12.30 pm, inviting criticism over the alleged delay in reporting the incident.

Sirmaur SP Nishchint Singh Negi said that a case had been registered against the accused. He added that the police were examining Sahu’s background and investigating whether he had been involved in similar incidents in the past.

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The university Registrar said that an emergency meeting was convened immediately after the matter came to their notice and the police were informed without delay. The university administration assured the students and their parents of strict action against the accused and said security arrangements on the campus would be reviewed and strengthened to ensure the safety and privacy of students.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage among students and parents alike. Questions are also being raised over the presence of male sanitation workers in girls’ hostels and washrooms. Students and their guardians have demanded the appointment of female sanitation staff on the girls’ hostel premises.