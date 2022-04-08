Sanitation workers hold protest

Mandi, April 7
Under the banner of CITU, sanitation workers of Mandi Municipal Corporation held a protest march here today, demanding regularisation of their jobs and minimum salary of Rs 18,000.
The protest was led by CITU leader Bhupender Singh. “MC Mandi was providing employment of 120 days to sanitation workers under urban livelihood mission. Earlier, they were working round the year for the past many years. Instead of 120 days, they should be given employment round the year by the MC so that they are able to look after their families properly,” he said.
“We urge the state government to form a policy to regularise the jobs of these sanitation workers and provide them minimum wage of Rs 18,000 per month” he added.
